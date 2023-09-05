15 to 20 legislators will be appointed to boards, corporations: D.K. Shivakumar

September 05, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

With simmering discontent in the ruling Congress, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday said appointments of heads to the government-owned boards and corporations would be made soon, and both Congress legislators and party workers would be placed in these posts.

Mr. Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, indicated that about 15 to 20 party MLAs and MLCs who were keen to hold the posts would be accommodated, and the rest of the posts would be given to loyal party workers.

“We will do it, don’t worry,” Mr. Shivakumar told reporters in response to a question on reports about discontent in the party over the delay in appointments to various boards and corporations, despite it being over 100 days since the party came to power in the State.

The KPCC chief said about 15-20 legislators may opt for board/corporation posts. “Only 20 to 25 legislators are asking, out of which we will appoint 15 to 20. Rest will be given to party workers for the term of 30 months,” he said.

As the party secured 135 seats and the Cabinet size has been fixed at 34, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar have been under pressure from MLAs who did not make it to the Cabinet, and they are desiring to become heads of boards and corporations.

Meanwhile, Basavaraj Rayaraddi, senior MLA, said he was aspiring to become a Minister, but he was not unhappy about not being inducted into the Cabinet. He said he would remain in the Congress and stressed on the need for providing better governance to people.

