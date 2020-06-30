15 test positive in Hassan

Hassan

30 June 2020 15:16 IST

One of them is a policeman escorting a former Minister

Fifteen persons, including a policeman escorting a former Minister, tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Hassan on Tuesday.

The Health Department staff members, who are conducting random testing, had collected samples from policemen escorting a former Minister in Holenarsipur. Among them, four tested positive. Three of them have been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru, while one is in Hassan district COVID hospital.

District Health Officer K.H. Sathish Kumar, at a press conference here on Tuesday, said a total of four policemen tested positive and among them, the details of three would be included in the patients’ list of Bengaluru. “We have information that three policemen, who travelled to Bengaluru after giving their samples here, had been admitted to a hospital there. One policeman is under treatment in Hassan. We have informed Holenarsipur Taluk Health Officer to trace the contacts of the confirmed cases.”

The officer refused to give details of the former Minister, with whom these policemen were in contact. “We have shared the details of policemen with the Superintendent of Police. The officers are still verifying their travel history and people with whom they were in contact”, he said.

Besides the policemen, 10 residents of Holenarsipur, three in Hassan and one in Channarayapatna tested positive on the day. The district administration is expected to give an update on the latest confirmed cases.