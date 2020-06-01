15 test positive in Hassan

Hassan

01 June 2020 16:34 IST

Fifteen people tested positive to COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of infected to 172 in Hassan district. Among them, 14 had returned from Maharashtra and another person is a police constable in Chananrayapanta taluk. Those who travelled from Mumbai were quarantined in institutions.

Of them, eight people had returned to their homes after completing seven days of the quarantine period. As their samples tested positive, the Health and Family Welfare staff members took them to the COVID hospital in Hassan, said Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, here in a press conference on Monday.

The number of COVID patients has been on the rise in the district with the arrival of people from Maharashtra. So far 30 people have been discharged after they recovered in the hospital. As of now, 142 people are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda said the department had decided to conduct COVID-19 test for all its staff members in the district. So far samples of 750 people had been tested. One constable in Alur and another in Channarayapatna had tested positive. They had been undergoing treatment and people who had come in contact with them had been quarantined.

The highest number of cases has been reported in Channarayapatna. Of 116 cases reported in the taluk, 115 had a history of visiting Maharashtra.