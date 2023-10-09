15 seers to take part in convention to mark 60th birthday celebrations of Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami in Hubballi

October 09, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - HUBBALLI

As many as 15 seers from various mutts of the State will be participating in a Convention of Seers to be organised to mark the 60th birthday celebrations of Pejawar mutt seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami in Hubballi on October 12.

Akhila Bharatha Madhwa Maha Mandala, Dakshina Kannada Dravida Brahmana Samaj and Gouda Saraswata Brahmana Samaj, Hubballi, are jointly organising the celebrations.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, State general secretary of Akhila Bharatha Madhwa Maha Mandala (ABBM) Shreepad Singanmalli said that various activities, including the Convention of Seers, will be organised as part of two-day 60th birthday celebrations planned at two venues, Sri Krishna Kalyanamantapa and Sawai Gandharva Hall, in Hubballi on October 11 and 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Singanmalli said that interaction with various scholars, discourses by scholars, music rendition by renowned vocalist M. Venkatesh Kumar and a tulabhara for the seer in coins will be organised during the two-day celebrations.

Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami will inaugurate the celebrations on October 11 at 3.30 p.m. at Sri Krishna Kalyanamantapa. This will be followed by an interaction with scholars.

On October 12, Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami will be taking out a padayatra at Bhavani Nagar in Old Hubballi, a locality inhabited by people from backward classes.

General secretary of Hubballi unit of Mahamandala Ananthraj Bhat said that Sri Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swami of Taralabalu Mutt, Sirigere, Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami of Moorusavir Mutt, Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami of Koodalasangama Peetha, Sri Basavamurthy Madara Channayya Swami, Sri Raghuveeranand Swami of Ramakrishna Mutt, Hubballi, and several other seers will participate in the convention to be organised on October 12 at Sawai Gandharva Hall at 5 p.m.

Felicitation

He said that as it was the birth centenary year of Pandit Pandharinathacharya Galagali, his family members, along with the family members of Bhimacharya Balacharya Bagalkote, who have contributed a great deal in running the ABBM hostel in Hubballi, will be felicitated.

President of the Hubballi unit of ABBM Krishnaraj Kematur, Gururaj Bagalkote and Arun Urankar were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.