15 railway stations in Mysuru division to be upgraded

August 04, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MYSURU

Passengers travelling by train can expect better amenities and facilities as 15 railway stations across Mysuru division will be upgraded and modernised under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

Each station’s development plan is tailored to specific needs and the works are expected to be completed by March/April 2024.

Divisional Railway Manager of Mysuru division, Shilpi Agarwal, told media persons here on Friday that emphasis was on ensuring cleanliness, offering free-Wi-Fi, promotion of local products through local schemes such as One Station One Product, but major improvements would be in enhancing station amenities such as access points, waiting areas, toilets and provision of facilities such as lifts and escalators where required.

The stations to be taken up in Phase I of the project are Chamarajanagar, Sakleshpur, Subramanya Road, Bantawal, Hassan, Tiptur, Arsikere Junction, Chikkamagaluru, Talaguppa, Sagara Jambagaru, Shivamogga Town, Chitradurga, Davangere, Harihar, and Ranebennur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation for the station development project entailing 508 stations across India on August 6 at 11 a.m. through videoconferencing, of which Arsikere Junction and Harihar come under Mysuru railway division.

Passengers can also look forward to executive lounges, designated spaces for business meetings and incorporating of landscaping to enhance the overall ambience, Ms. Agarwal added. The focus of the scheme was on sustainability, hassle-free entry and exit from the station, modern passenger amenities with special emphasis on persons with disabilities and enhancing the overall aesthetics of the station, she said.

Ariskere stn development

The redevelopment of Arsikere Junction station has been allotted ₹34.13 crore and this entails construction of a new station building, improvement to existing passenger amenities, granite flooring on station building area and concrete flooring on the remaining area of platform, chequered tiles on platform edges, provision of self-supporting platform shelter for the entire length of platforms, tensile fabric type shelter over 2/4 wheeler parking area, drain arrangement and rainwater harvesting, 12 metre-wide foot overbridge with stairs on one side and one lift and two escalators, provision of CCTV, LED display and provision of entry and exit arches.

Harihar stn development

The authorities will spend ₹25.21 crore for the station development at Harihar and the work includes construction of new booking office and retiring rooms, improvement to the façade of station building, granite flooring on station building and chequered tiles on the edge of platforms, development of circulating area with paver blocks, separate entry and exit among others.

Ms. Agarwal said ABSS focused on transforming railway stations into world-class transportation hubs, redevelopment and modernisation of existing stations, integration of technology solutions, encouragement to commercial development within station premises.

She said citizens could also give feedback on station redevelopment and amenities of the stations through the online link: https://indianrailways.gov.in/railwayboard/FeedBackForm/index.jsp. Senior officials, including ADRM Vijaya, and others were present.

