July 17, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

Cases have been booked against 15 persons and 10 four-wheelers have been seized for off-road driving in forest areas of Karnataka in violation of laws governing forests.

During a special drive by officials of Sakleshpur range in Hassan district in Murkannu Gudda forest, near Achhanahalli, on July 15, officials stopped some tourists from Bengaluru who were part of a group that was on an off-road adventure trip.

S.L. Shilpa, RFO of Sakleshpur, told mediapersons that the tourists drove their vehicles up to the peak of Murkannu Gudda, trespassing a forest. “We stopped the vehicles and seized them for violations. We have booked a case against 15 persons under the relevant section of the Karnataka Forest Act 1963,” she said.

The officer said driving vehicles in the forest would damage the vegetation. “We have already warned people running homestays and resorts against conducting any event in forests. We will continue to book cases against those who violate the rules,” she added.