15 people, including four minors, rescued from bonded labour

Holenarasipur taluk administration, on Tuesday evening, rescued 15 people, who were working as bonded labourers to clear the loans they borrowed, at Mundanahalli in Holenarasipur taluk. Among those rescued four are minors and three are women. All are from Kalpanahalli in Bhadravati taluk of Shivamogga district.

They had been working in the sugarcane field owned by Somashekhar of Kallubyadarahalli in Holenarasipur taluk for the last 10 days. Based on information received by an NGO, a team of officers led by T.P. Yogesh, executive officer of Holenarasipur Taluk Panchayat, conducted the raid and rescued 15 people. They were all provided with shelter and food in a government hostel on Tuesday night.

Mr. Yogesh told The Hindu that he conducted the raid following orders from Assistant Commissioner Naveen Bhat. “We saw around 30 people working in a sugarcane field. Upon enquiry, they told us that they had taken a loan from a person in Bhadravati for household expenses. He sent them all to the sugarcane field here to work. They would clear the loan working in the sugarcane field,” he said.

The officers have identified the person who sent these workers to Holenarasipur as Badya Naika in Bhadravati.

“There were around 30 people. However, only 15 agreed to come with us while the rest said they were all happy there and would continue to work,” Mr. Yogesh said.

The officer said the statements of the rescued labourers had been taken and they would be sent back to their place after the procedure was over. “Senior officers will issue releasing certificates to these workers and initiate further action for their rehabilitation,” he added.

The police have also booked a case against the employer Somashekhar.