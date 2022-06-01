15 NSUI members detained

June 01, 2022 22:35 IST

The police registered a case against members of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) for allegedly attacking the residence of Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh in Tiptur on Wednesday.

The police detained 15 members, including the president and vice-president, who allegedly tried to set fire to RSS uniform on the premises, injuring a policeman on duty. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited the house.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, security has also been provided to Rohith Chakrathirtha, chairperson of the textbook revision committee, following protests against him.

Several BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, took to Twitter to condemn the incident and spoke in support of Mr. Nagesh and Mr. Chakrathirtha.