15-month-old child dies after school bus runs over it in Kalaburagi

January 31, 2024 11:12 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

In a gruesome accident, a 15-month-old boy was killed after a school bus ran over him at Sangameshwar Colony in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. The boy was later identified as Manoj, son of resident Sharanappa Reddy.

As per information provided by the residents of the area, the boy was playing on a bike parked on the roadside in the locality when the school bus, which arrived in the colony to drop children, hit and ran over him.

The driver left the bus with the schoolchildren onboard and ran away.

The enraged residents then attacked the bus and damaged it. They also expressed anger against Kalaburagi Traffic Police for allowing school buses to operate in narrow residential areas.

“The Traffic Police have allowed school buses to operate in narrow streets. We have repeatedly appealed to the police to stop the traffic menace in residential areas. But they did nothing to address the issue,” a resident of Sangameshwar Colony said.

“I lost my son who was born after many years of my marriage. No parent should face such a tragedy as I am facing today. It was my son today and it could be anybody’s child tomorrow if vehicular movement is not properly regulated,” Mr. Reddy, who was inconsolable, said.

“Manoj was my only child. He was just 15 months old. He left us. I don’t know what to do. I don’t know how my future will be without my loving child,” Mallamma, mother of the child, said.

The police immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandrappa, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ismail and Inspector Khaja Hussein visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

A case has been registered at the Traffic Police Station.