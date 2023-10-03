ADVERTISEMENT

₹1.5 lakh to each district to conduct Valmiki Jayanti on Oct. 28

October 03, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Youth Empowerment, Sports and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Minister B. Nagendra on Tuesday said Valmiki Jayanti will be celebrated on a grand scale across the State on October 28. It will be conducted at the Banquet Hall of the Vidhana Soudha and at all district headquarters.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting related to the conduct of programmes to mark Valmiki Jayanti, Mr. Nagendra said a sum of ₹1.5 lakh would be given to each districts for the conduct of various programmes. The Valmiki award would be given to one person from each division in the State. Some members present at the meeting suggested naming one of the Namma Metro in Bengaluru after the poet Valmiki.

