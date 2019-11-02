15 Iranian fishermen held for intruding Indian waters

Karnataka Coastal Security Police (CSP) have arrested 15 Iranian fishermen for allegedly intruding on to Indian territorial waters near Lakshadweep for fishing.

R. Chetan, Superintendent of Police, CSP, Udupi said via a release on Friday that the Indian Coast Guard and Navy personnel, who were in Vikram — the ship patrolling Indian territorial waters — on October 21 found Iraninan fishing boats ‘Avidhi’ and ‘Ishan’ fishing, 165 nautical miles away from the Agatti Lakshadweep.

As the two refused to stop despite warnings, the Coast Guard and Navy forced the crew to stop the boats. The master and crew of the boats reportedly refused to show documents in their possession. When the crew reportedly did not show documents authorising their entry into the Indian territorial waters, the Coast Guards took the two boats into custody and started to tow them towards New Mangaluru Port.

On the way Avidhi developed a technical snag and drowned near Lakshadweep. The crew in Avidhi were shifted to Ishan and all the 15 fishermen were brought to New Mangalore Port.

Complaint filed

Following a complaint by Indian Coast Guard Deputy Commandant Kuldeep Sharma on October 31, the Coastal Security Police, Mangaluru, on Thursday, registered a case under Sections 3,7,10,14, 15(a) and 15 (c) of Maritime Zone of Indian Act, 1991, against the 15 fishermen.

The police identified them as Aboobacker Ansari, Moosa Dehadani, Azam Ansari, Sheed Bacho, Abdul Majeed, Majeed Rehmani Dawood, Mohammed Isak, Kareem Bax Doorzade, Mohammed Balooch, Baman, Abdul Gani Bapur, Nazir Bhadruz, Anwar Baloochu, Nabhi Bax and Yusuf Jahani.

They were produced before the jurisdictional court, which remanded them in judicial custody till November 14.