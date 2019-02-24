15% fee hike for PG medical, dental courses in pvt. colleges

The race to get into medical and dental colleges is not only getting tougher but also more expensive with every passing year. The State government has decided to hike fees for PG medical and dental seats in private colleges by 15% for the 2019-2020 academic year.

This was decided on Saturday at a meeting with the Medical Education Minister E. Tukaram, officials of the department and private medical and dental college managements.

At a press conference after the meeting, M.R. Jayaram, president of the Karnataka Professional Colleges’ Foundation (KPCF), said the hike would be implemented in government quota and institutional quota seats. The same quantum of hike also applies to minority institutions as well.

With this, the fee structure will will range from ₹72,737 to ₹5.81 lakh for government quota medical seats, while for institutional quota seats, from ₹1.09 lakh to ₹8.72 lakh. Dental degree and diploma seats will cost ₹2.97 lakh and ₹4.65 lakh for government quota and institutional quota seats respectively.

The admission process for PG seats for students who have written the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will begin in March. Seats are scheduled to be filled by the end of May.

Sources in the Medical Education Department pointed out that they did not have much time to negotiate with college managements as they expect the election code of conduct to come into place shortly.

Mr. Jayaram defended the hike saying that the cost incurred per student was more than the fees that the college managements were allowed to charge. “If we have to provide good quality education which is par excellence, besides improving our infrastructure, we also need to invest heavily on research,” he said.

He added that while KPCF had demanded a uniform structure for both government quota and institution quota fees, the State government said that it would not be feasible for the coming academic year. Currently, there are 13 medical and 25 dental colleges which are part of the foundation that offer postgraduate courses.