15-day campaign on non-communicable diseases from today

To screen and create awareness about non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the State, the Health Department will take up a 15-day health campaign starting Saturday.

The campaign will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, who held a video conference with DHOs of all districts and top officials of the Health and Medical Education Departments on Friday, instructed them to focus on screening of various health parameters and diseases in all health facilities right from primary health centres to super speciality hospitals.

Additionally, the campaign will push to vaccinate children, increase the rate of vaccination for the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine which is currently at 20%, encourage blood donation and organ donation pledges, distribute Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka cards, and raise awareness about the importance of general check ups and regular testing for non-communicable diseases. Also, the government plans to provide spectacles to senior citizens suffering from vision issues, according to a press release.