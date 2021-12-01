15-day deadline to survey unused land at KGF for industrial township

The State Government has moved forward in its proposal to establish an industrial township at Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), with officials on Tuesday being asked to conduct a survey of 3,212 acres of unused land belonging to Bharath Gold Mines Ltd. (BGML) at the earliest.

The Department of Survey and Land Records has been tasked with surveying of land and submitting a report at the earliest, sources in the Department of Industries and Commerce said. The decision was taken at a meeting convened by Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani where a deadline of 15 days was given for submission of the survey report, sources said.

Industrial corridor

Sources said while a survey had been conducted for 2,000 acres, remaining about 3,000 acres needed to be surveyed, following which the Government would await a decision to be taken by the Union Cabinet. The industrial township is being proposed at KGF owing to its proximity to Chennai–Bengaluru industrial corridor, and the State was expecting large industries to set up shop there, sources said.

While Mr. Nirani has already met Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi requesting the Centre to allow the State Government to utilise the unused land belonging to now-shut BGML, he is expected to hold another round of discussion with Central functionaries, sources said.

“The large industrial township will spur industrial activities in Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, and Chickballapur. KGF is well served with rail and road connectivity, with Kempegowda International Airport not too far away,” said sources