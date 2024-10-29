15-day deadline set for filling up lakes in Mandya district of Karnataka

Secretary in-charge of Mandya district Anbu Kumar issued a 15-day deadline to the district administration to fill up the lakes in the district, saying that only 448 out of 968 lakes are full while the remaining are in need of water. On October 29, he directed officials to take steps to fill all the lakes.

At the development review meeting held in the office of zilla panchayat in Mandya, he said some lakes are rain-dependent. Despite good rains this year, a few lakes are not full. The reason could be the encroachment of areas through which the rain water flows into these lakes. The farmers can give inputs on the encroachment of catchment areas if a survey is done of the lakes that are not getting sufficient rainwater. The tahsildars of the respective taluks have to take steps in this regard and clear the encroachments, he told the officials.

Mr Kumar said lakes are the lifeline of villages. “Suppose one lake is full, it can be a source of water for two to three villages. Steps can be taken to ensure that the lakes’ ecosystem remains unharmed under the district disaster management. Funds to the tune of ₹2 lakh per lake can be used under the disaster management aid,” he added.

The secretary said 84 houses in Mandya had been damaged in rains in October, but so far no relief has been provided to the aggrieved families. ‘The relief has to reach the families in the next two days,” he directed.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara said out of 969 lakes, 448 lakes are full while 132 lakes have over 75% water. As many as 120 lakes are 50% to 75% full, and another 122 lakes are 25 to 50% full. The remaining 143 lakes are less than 25% full, he explained.

The Deputy Commissioner also shared details of the steps taken to prevent child marriages, progress in the five guarantee schemes, and the steps taken under disaster management.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Sheikh Tanveer Asif said tap connections had been provided to 3,61,862 families under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Mandya has a total of 233 gram panchayats and 1,306 villages. The remaining 39,263 families will get the connections soon.

