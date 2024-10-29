ADVERTISEMENT

15-day deadline set for filling up lakes in Mandya district of Karnataka

Published - October 29, 2024 04:01 pm IST - MYSURU

Out of 968 lakes, only 448 lakes are full, says the secretary in-charge of the district; tahsildars told to clear lake encroachments to enable flow of rainwater

The Hindu Bureau

Gaganchukki water falls on the Cauvery river, near Malavalli, in Mandya district of Karnataka. At the development review meeting held in the office of zilla panchayat in Mandya, Secretary in-charge of Mandya district Anbu Kumar said that despite good rains this year, a few lakes are not full.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Secretary in-charge of Mandya district Anbu Kumar issued a 15-day deadline to the district administration to fill up the lakes in the district, saying that only 448 out of 968 lakes are full while the remaining are in need of water. On October 29, he directed officials to take steps to fill all the lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the development review meeting held in the office of zilla panchayat in Mandya, he said some lakes are rain-dependent. Despite good rains this year, a few lakes are not full. The reason could be the encroachment of areas through which the rain water flows into these lakes. The farmers can give inputs on the encroachment of catchment areas if a survey is done of the lakes that are not getting sufficient rainwater. The tahsildars of the respective taluks have to take steps in this regard and clear the encroachments, he told the officials.

Mr Kumar said lakes are the lifeline of villages. “Suppose one lake is full, it can be a source of water for two to three villages. Steps can be taken to ensure that the lakes’ ecosystem remains unharmed under the district disaster management. Funds to the tune of ₹2 lakh per lake can be used under the disaster management aid,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The secretary said 84 houses in Mandya had been damaged in rains in October, but so far no relief has been provided to the aggrieved families. ‘The relief has to reach the families in the next two days,” he directed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara said out of 969 lakes, 448 lakes are full while 132 lakes have over 75% water. As many as 120 lakes are 50% to 75% full, and another 122 lakes are 25 to 50% full. The remaining 143 lakes are less than 25% full, he explained.

The Deputy Commissioner also shared details of the steps taken to prevent child marriages, progress in the five guarantee schemes, and the steps taken under disaster management.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Sheikh Tanveer Asif said tap connections had been provided to 3,61,862 families under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Mandya has a total of 233 gram panchayats and 1,306 villages. The remaining 39,263 families will get the connections soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US