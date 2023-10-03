₹15 crore Mysuru Dasara grant released, says Minister H.C. Mahadevappa

October 03, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa on Tuesday said the State government has released ₹15 crore for the Mysuru Dasara-2023. This year’s Dasara is being celebrated in all traditions. It is neither simple nor grand but will ensure that the tradition that has been associated with the festivities will continue.

Speaking after releasing posters of the Yuva Sambrama-2023, which will be held ahead of Dasara-2023 from October 6, here at the Palace Board office, he said local artists will get priority in the cultural events organized during the festivities. They shall get a platform to perform in the Dasara events.

Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi joined Dr. Mahadevappa in releasing the posters.

He said 18 Dasara sub-committees will be constituted for organising and overseeing the festivities and their arrangements. Unlike the past, the Dasara food festival will be held in one venue instead of two, the Minister added.

“When the Dasara high-power committee first met, it was then decided to celebrate Dasara in a grand manner. In the changed circumstances with the State facing drought with the failure of rains, a decision was taken for celebrating traditional Dasara,” he explained.

This year, the government has chosen film composer Hamsalekha to inaugurate the festivities. This year’s Nada Habba — Mysuru Dasara 2023 — will be inaugurated atop Chamundi Hills between 10.15 a.m. and 10.36 a.m. on October 15.

Dignitaries, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the chief guest, will light the traditional lamp and shower floral petals on the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside a silver chariot on the temple premises.

On the concluding day of the festivities on October 24, the Chief Minister will perform Nandi Dwaja puja between 1.46 p.m. and 2.08 p.m. at the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple outside the palace. This will be followed by ‘Pushparchane’ to the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside the 750-kg golden howdah carried by the lead elephant, Abhimanyu, and the flagging off of the grand Jamboo Savari.

All 14 elephants led by Abhimanyu are undergoing training for the procession. The weight carrying exercise is also being done in addition to the routine practice on the procession route from the palace to Bannimantap.

The work of replacing fused bulbs of the palace, which is the cynosure of all eyes during the festivities, is underway. The work on beautifying the palace premises that attract lakhs of tourists is also in progress.

This year, the administration was expecting a surge of tourists citing the Shakti free bus ride scheme for women.

The major circles in the city are being beautified.

The Dasara illumination is one of the biggest attractions of the celebrations and the CESC is yet to make its illumination plans known though a lot of new things are said to be in store this year.

