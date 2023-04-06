HamberMenu
₹1.5 crore in cash, gold worth over ₹60 lakh seized

April 06, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Poll duty officials seized ₹1.5 crore in cash and gold worth over ₹60 lakh during random checks and searches in Belagavi district on Thursday.

Officers implementing the model code of conduct and the police seized ₹1.5 crore in cash from a passenger on a private bus near Kuganoli check-post on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border in the early hours of Thursday.

The passenger was carrying the money in ₹2,000 denomination. He was travelling to Belagavi from Mumbai. He had no documents for the cash.

The guidelines say that passengers can carry only around ₹50,000 without documents. The incident has been reported to the Income Tax Department. A case has been filed.

Officers seized gold jewellery worth ₹60.47 lakh at Hallur near Arabavi on Thursday.

Those implementing the code of conduct and policemen seized ₹11,49,000 in cash on Wednesday, near Hitni Cross check-post. Officers have informed the Income Tax Department.

