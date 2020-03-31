15 booked for violating lockdown norms in Ballari

As many as 15 people have been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code for conducting a jatra violating the lockdown regulations imposed for curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in Ballari district. As per the information provided by the district administration, Mariyammanahalli Police have booked 15 leaders of Gollarahalli village in Hospet taluk under Sections 188, 269 and 337 of Indian Penal Code, among others, for conducting the Kalika Devi temple car celebrations.

“Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate S.S. Nakul has clamped Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) across the district prohibiting the assembly of more than five people to ensure social distancing required for curbing the spread of COVID-19. I had personally visited Gollarahalli village and clearly notified the village leaders of the imposition of Section 144 of Cr.PC and told them not to conduct any festivities that would attract mass gathering. Yet, the village leaders conducted the temple car festival in the village causing the gathering of a huge crowd,” Jilan Razak Sab, a Panchayat Development Officer, said in a complaint to Mariyammanahalli Police.