15 arrested on charge of gambling
The Holenarasipur police conducted a raid in a forest area near Gulaganjihalli in Holenarasipur taluk on Sunday and arrested 15 people on the charge of gambling. They recovered ₹1.22 lakh in cash from the accused.
In a press release issued here on Monday, Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda, said the police team led by Circle Inspector Pradeep B.R. arrested the accused. They had chosen a place within the forest for the crime. The arrested included people from neighbouring villages in Holenarasipur and Mysuru district as well.
The Halli Mysuru Police have registered the case.
