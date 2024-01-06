GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

15 acres of forest land recovered in Jarakabande Kaval Sandalwood Reserve Forest

January 06, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing its encroachment eviction drive the Forest Department on Friday recovered 15 acres of forest land at the Jarakabande Kaval Sandalwood Reserve Forest. Around 15 acres of land on survey numbers 18 and 19 at the Jarakabande Kaval Sandalwood Reserve Forest has been recovered.

This is the second encroachment clearance operation carried out by the department following Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre’s direction to recover encroached forest land in and around Bengaluru.

According to the Minister’s office in 2017, it was decided that the said land belongs to the Forest Department.

On August 10, 1932, 444 acres and 12 gunta of land was notified as Jarakabande sandalwood reserve. The said land was illegally allotted to the Indian Air Force in 1987. But the land was in HMT’s control, stated the release.

Recognising the argument of the forest department that the forest land cannot be allotted to any person or organisation, the Karnataka government in an order dated October 9, 2017, stated that 444 acres of land belongs to the Forest Department. On Friday 15 acres was reclaimed by the forest department.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.