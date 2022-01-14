14bg_yadgir_Seven killed in road accident in Davanagere district

The accident occurred when the car in which they were travelling from Bengaluru hit the road divider

At least seven persons died in a road accident near Kananakatte village in Jagaluru taluk of Davanagere district at 4 a.m. on January 14. Of the seven, four are from Shorapur taluk of Yadgir district and the others are from Talikote taluk of Vijayapura district, according to C.B. Vedamurthy, Superintendent of Police of Yadgir district.The accident occurred when the car in which they were travelling from Bengaluru hit the road divider.Dr. Vedamurthy said that the victims are Sanjeev s/o Basappa, native of Mavinamatti, Santosh s/o Chandrayya, native of Malagatti, Siddappa s/o Nagaraj, native of Kudligi, Mallanagowda s/o Shantagowda, native of Karadakal, all from Shorapur taluk; and Raghu s/o Shivabasappa, Siddu and Jai Bheem, all from Talikote taluk.