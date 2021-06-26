₹1,493 crore action plan for Kalyana Karnataka region

Bengaluru

26 June 2021 00:23 IST

Governor Vajubhai R. Vala has approved an action plan of ₹1,492.97 crore for the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board.

The amount will be utilised for development of the region during 2021–22.

Funds will be released for both micro and macro projects. Funds will also be released for a few major projects, said Minister for Planning and Statistics and Youth Empowerment K.C. Narayana Gowda. As per the Nanjundappa committee report on regional imbalances, 32 taluks in the region have been identified as most backward.

Advertising

Advertising