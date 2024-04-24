GIFT a SubscriptionGift
1.49 lakh students register for II PU annual exam-2

April 24, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The annual exam-2 for II PU students will be held from April 29 in 301 centres across the State and as many as 1,49,300 students have registered for it.

Among those registered, 84,933 are boys and 64,367 are girls. As many as 32,848 students have applied to improve their marks from the annual exam-1. A total of 27,092 repeaters, 139 private candidates, and 89,221 students who did not clear the exam-1 have registered for the exam-2.

Department-wise, 52,492 candidates from the Arts stream, 39,427 from Commerce, and 57,381 from the Science stream will write the exam.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has instructed all the students who have registered for the exam to download the admit card by entering their registration number on the board’s website — www.kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Students who do not have an 11-digit registration number can contact the principal of their college to get the admit card.

The KSEAB has postponed the Home Science subject exam from May 4 to May 9. It will be conducted from 10.15 a.m. to 1.30 a.m.

