14,859 new cases, 78 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru

16 April 2021 20:40 IST

Karnataka recorded yet another highest single day spike on Friday with 14,859 COVID-19 positive cases. Of these, 9,917 people who contracted the virus were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Active cases exceed 1 lakh

The number of active cases in the State on Friday stood at 1.07 lakh with 577 patients admitted in intensive care units. As many as 78 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the State on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 13,190.

Advertising

Advertising

In Bengaluru Urban alone, 57 people succumbed to the virus. The positivity rate for the day stood at 11.11 %, while the case fatality rate for the day stood at 0.52%. Around 1.33 lakh tests were conducted on Thursday including 1.2 lakh RT-PCR tests.

Vaccination drive

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive continued with 57,773 people taking the shot on Friday. Since the start of the drive, 64.01 lakh people have received either one or both shots of the vaccine. No serious and severe adverse effects following immunization was reported on Friday.