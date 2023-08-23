HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

148 acres of forest land recovered in Kolar district

August 23, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department officials have recovered 148 acres encroached by the land mafia in and around Srinivasapura town in Kolar district.

Following instructions from Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre, the department officials began the operation in the wee hours of Wednesday and recovered the forest land, according to a press release.

Encroachers grabbed the forest land in the 1990s and constructed buildings. Earthmovers cleared all construction and recovered the land, the release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.