147 new COVID-19 casesin Dakshina Kannada

In the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 positive cases, Dakshina Kannada reported 147 new cases on Sunday. With this, the number of active cases in the district rose to 666.

According to a release from the district administration, of the new cases, 48 persons were found positive during random tests. It said that 40 cases were related to those who had ILI, 35 were primary contacts and two had SARI. The release said that eight persons had travel history from Saudi Arabia, Muscat and Dubai. Two persons had travelled by ship from Malayasia. Seven persons had history of travelling from Bengaluru, Mumbai and Bihar. While two cases each were related to the collection of pre-samples before surgery, one case was related to collection before biopsy.

It said that 10 patients are being treated in ICU and 38 patients were released after treatment. A release from the Udupi district administration said that the district reported 45 new cases on Sunday taking the number of active cases to 183.