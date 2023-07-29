ADVERTISEMENT

146 tahsildars transferred a day after CLP meeting

July 29, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After a group of MLAs complained to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against Ministers for turning down their requests for the transfer of officials in their taluks, the government has issued an order for the transfer of 146 tahsildars across the State.

Many senior legislators had alleged that the Ministers had not been responding to their requests for the transfer of officials and the Chief Minister called a meeting of the CLP to resolve the issue on Thursday. A day after the CLP meeting, the government effected the transfer of 146 tahsildars.

Sources said Mr. Siddaramaiah clearly told the Ministers to approve the MLAs’ recommendations on the transfer of officials at the taluk/constituency level such as sub-inspectors, inspectors, and tahsildars. The Chief Minister reportedly directed the Ministers to listen to the grievances of legislators on a priority basis.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US