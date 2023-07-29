146 tahsildars transferred a day after CLP meeting

July 29, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

After a group of MLAs complained to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against Ministers for turning down their requests for the transfer of officials in their taluks, the government has issued an order for the transfer of 146 tahsildars across the State.

Many senior legislators had alleged that the Ministers had not been responding to their requests for the transfer of officials and the Chief Minister called a meeting of the CLP to resolve the issue on Thursday. A day after the CLP meeting, the government effected the transfer of 146 tahsildars.

Sources said Mr. Siddaramaiah clearly told the Ministers to approve the MLAs’ recommendations on the transfer of officials at the taluk/constituency level such as sub-inspectors, inspectors, and tahsildars. The Chief Minister reportedly directed the Ministers to listen to the grievances of legislators on a priority basis.