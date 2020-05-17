Karnataka

1,453 migrant workers leave for their native places in Bihar

Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul, SP C.K. Baba, ZP CEO K. Nitish and other officials at the Ballari Railway station on Saturday.

As many as 1,453 migrant labourers left Ballari through a Shramik Express train for their native places in Bihar on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul, Superintendent of Police C.K. Baba, ZP CEO K. Nitish and other senior officers were in Ballari Railway Station to see off the workers.

The workers, who were engaged in manual labour at the different parts of the district including Toranagallu, had undergone a medical examination at City Central Bus Station since Friday and obtained fitness certificates from the Health Department. They were then given railway tickets and safely transported to the railway station in buses.

Each worker was provided with sufficient food packets, water bottles and other essentials.

“The train would take 34 hours to reach Saharsa Junction railway station in Bihar. To ensure that none would suffer from hunger and thirst, we have provided them with enough food packets and water. All the workers had to undergo medical examination before being declared fit. Two more Shramik Express trains would leave Hospet and Ballari railway stations respectively for Uttar Pradesh carrying the workers,” Mr. Nakul said at the railway station.

