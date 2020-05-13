Karnataka

1,452 leave Hubballi for Jodhpur

As many as 1,452 persons began their journey from Hubballi towards Jodhpur in the first Shramik Special train operated by Hubballi Division of South Western Railway on Wednesday.

Before the Shramik Special left Hubballi at 12.30 p.m. all the passengers were screened by the railway health staff at a temporary set-up. They were all sensitised to the precautionary measures to be taken during their journey to Rajasthan. Before they boarded the train, the passengers were asked to wash their hands with alcohol-based sanitisers. They were allowed to board the train ensuring social distancing.

Since all the 1,452 passengers had to be screened before they were allowed to board the train, many had reached the railway station at 5 a.m. and the State government authorities had arranged for their breakfast. They were given packed breakfast (upma) and one litre water bottles. Subsequently, before the train’s departure, the passengers were given meal packets and another litre of drinking water. IRCTC will be providing the passengers meals en route, at Miraj and Ahmedabad.

Based on a request from the State government, South Western Railway is running the Shramik Special and passengers comprise migrant workers, students, tourists and those who were unable to return to their places. There will be no stoppage en route. An RPF team is escorting the train and details of all passengers, coach wise with address and mobile numbers, have been obtained, a release said.

