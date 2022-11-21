1,450 people submit applications seeking Congress ticket to contest 2023 Assembly polls

November 21, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

A total of 1,450 candidates of the Opposition Congress submitted filled applications seeking ticket to contest the 2023 Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year. Aspirants from all 224 constituencies have submitted applications seeking ticket.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah filled the application. But, interestingly, he has not mentioned the constituency from which he would contest. He contested from two constituencies in 2018 and won from Badami and lost from Chamundeshwari.

There were rumours of him considering contesting from Kolar and there were a couple of meetings held, but he appears to be as yet undecided. There were also rumours that he might return to Varuna, which his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah currently holds.

50 did not return

A total of 1,500 candidates secured applications by paying demand draft worth of ₹5,000, but 50 candidates did not return the applications.

November 21 was the last day for submission of applications. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on November 14 announced extension of deadline to November 21 following requests from ticket aspirants from various parts of the State and also those from other parties who wanted to join the Congress.

A sum of ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh was fixed as fee for general category and SC/ST candidates, respectively, and all candidates had to submit applications with the amount. Mr. Shivakumar had said funds collected will be used for the construction of a new party building, and as expenses for party advertisement ahead of the Assembly elections.

Banakar, others join party

Meanwhile, U.B. Banakar, former BJP MLA from Hirekerur, H. Ningappa, former JD(S) MLA from Tumakuru Rural, and a couple of other leaders of BJP and JD(S) joined the Congress in the presence of Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Siddaramaiah at the party office.

Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Siddaramaiah welcomed the leaders by giving them the party’s flags. Mr. Banakar is likely to contest from Congress against Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil in the next year’s Assembly elections.