1,440 workers leave for Bihar

A Special Shramik train carrying 1,440 migrant workers left Hassan for Katihar in Bihar on Sunday evening. A majority of the workers were employed in garment units on the outskirts of Hassan, while the others were from plantation areas in neighbouring taluks.

The special train was scheduled to leave at 5 p.m. However, it was delayed due to the procedures in clearing the passengers. More than 2,000 workers had applied through the sevasindhu portal to travel to Bihar. The district administration had selected passengers considering their applications on first-come first-served basis.

All the passengers were asked to undergo screening on the Government Engineering College campus and from there, they were taken at the railway station by bus. Deputy Commissioner R. Girish said that the passengers had been provided with lunch and dinner. The passengers had to bear their travel fare. The IRCTC would make arrangements for food during their onward journey.

According to a press release, the special train comprised 22 coaches of which 18 were sleeper and four general-cum-second class coaches. It would reach Katihar in Bihar on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Health Department officials issued certificates after screening passengers. The train had been sanitised as per standard protocol before the passengers were allowed to board the coaches. Railway Protection Force personnel are escorting the train.