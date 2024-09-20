 144 long-pending cases settled in Lok Adalat

About 1,443 litigations that were pending in various district and taluk courts for more than five years, including 144 pending for more than 15 years, were among the 2,00,083 cases amicably settled between the litigants during a day-long national-level Lok Adalat organised by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority across the State on September 14.

While 1,022 cases were more than five years old, 277 cases were pending for more than 10 years, Justice K. Kameswar Rao, a judge of the High Court of Karnataka and the Executive Chairperson of the KSLSA, said.

33.84 lakh cases settled

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said 1,99,302 cases among the cases pending in various district and taluk courts, 782 among the cases pending the High Court were settled during the Lok Adalat apart from amicable settlement of 33,84,347 pre-litigation cases pending before various public authorities.

While 1,669 matrimonial and domestic violence cases were amicably resolved, the conciliation process succeeded in convincing 248 couples to reunite and continue their marital life, said Justice Rao.

Tax collection

Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar, chairperson of the High Court Legal Services Committee, said the Lok Adalat was able to recover ₹653 crore in property tax arrears in 5,95,892 cases on the recommendation made by the KSLSA. Justice Kumar also said the Lok Adalat has succeeded in finding a solution to 1,365 cases involving senior citizens through a successful conciliation process.

To a query about offering a 50% rebate on traffic fines again as was offered during the Lok Adalats held last year, KSLSA member-secretary M.L. Raghunath said the recommendation in this regard was sent to the Government, but no response was received its communication.

