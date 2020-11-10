1,436 students to be conferred degrees at 11th JSSAHER convocation on Nov. 11

A total of 1,436 students will be conferred degrees at the 11th Convocation of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER) at Suttur Mutt near Chamundi foothills on November 11.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education K. Sudhakar, who has consented to be the chief guest, will deliver the Convocation address and give away gold medals and prizes in the presence of Suttur Mutt Seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami. The students, parents and guardians of the students, and others from the institutions will participate in the ceremony virtually.

While a total of 1,436 students will be conferred with degrees at Bachelors, Masters and Doctoral levels in the faculties of medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, management studies, life sciences and biomedical sciences, 52 candidates will share 72 medals and awards, besides 46 will be awarded PhD degrees and five others will receive their medical super speciality degrees, JSSAHER Vice Chancellor Surinder Singh told reporters on Monday.

The convocation, which will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Suttur Mutt, will be live-streamed on the JSSAHER YouTube channel. The proceedings will also be screened at a few JSS institutions including JSS College of Pharmacy in Bannimantap.

About 7,500 students are presently pursuing an education in about 149 academic programmes offered by JSSAHER’s constituent institutions. JSSAHER, which has a total of 675 teaching staff and 593 supporting staff, has started new courses in health sciences by establishing a Department of Environmental Sciences, a Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics and a Department of Microbiology, which were earlier functioning as divisions in Faculty of Life Sciences. JSSAHER, which has published more than 1,032 scientific research publications and filed 12 patents, has received a total of ₹21.77 crore as research grants from various national funding agencies. As on date, 716 students are pursuing PhDs here.