1.43 lakh saplings to be planted in one week in Mysuru

June 29, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - MYSURU

An ambitious target of planting a whopping 1.43 lakh saplings has been set during the weeklong ‘Vanamahotsava’ in Mysuru district from July 1 to 7.

Organised by the District Vanamahotsava Committee, preparations are done for the massive exercise of planting saplings across the district, and the nurseries across the taluks have kept the saplings ready for the drive.

In connection with the tree planting drive, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra held a meeting with the officials from various departments on Wednesday evening and directed them to make the campaign a success.

At the meeting, he said the campaign can be made successful with the help of various organisations and associations. The drive is aimed at environment conservation and everyone has to join hands, he said.

The officials shared the department-wise details on the number of saplings they are going to plant.

The Mysuru ZP has proposed to plant 1.28 lakh saplings. Likewise, the Police Department has proposed to plant 803 saplings, District Social Welfare Department 3,000 saplings, and Mysuru City Corporation 5,000 saplings.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Basavaraj said saplings in the department nurseries were available in all the taluks. The saplings can be bought at a discounted price from farmers and the general public and take up planting wherever they wish.

He said incentive is given to farmers if they plant trees in their fields, after inspection by the officers. In the first year, an incentive of ₹35 per plant, a sum of ₹40 per plant in the second year and ₹50 in the third year is given to them.

“It becomes important for all of us joining hands to address climate change and conserve the environment by taking up extensive tree planting,” he said.

