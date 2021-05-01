1,424 discharged but cases continue to mount

2,529 new cases and seven deaths in Mysuru on Saturday; active case tally crosses 11,000-mark

Even as the number of new COVID-19 cases on Saturday saw a drop compared to the record number of infections (3,500) reported on Friday, the infection has continued to remain high with the district recording 2,500-plus new cases and seven deaths.

Out of 2,529 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, nearly 80 percent of them are the contacts of the infected. As many as 1,973 are the contacts, 535 and 21 are ILI and SARI cases respectively.

In a span of 23 days, 142 people have died of the disease, taking the death toll to 1,212, which is second highest in the State after Bengaluru.

On a positive note, Saturday’s discharges were close to 1,500 with constant increase in the number of people recovering from the deadly infection. As many as 1,424 people were discharged on Saturday.

With no respite from the surge, the number of active cases crossed the 11,000-mark. As on Saturday, the active case tally stood at 11,873. The positive cases were close to 80,000 amidst the spike.

The number of patients in home isolation is also inching closer to 5,000-mark, with the infected showing mild and moderate symptoms recommended home isolation with the hospital beds strictly set aside for those with complications.

The districts of Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu also recorded a high rate of infections. But, in a relief, no deaths were reported on Saturday in Mandya, which reported nine deaths on Friday.

Mandya reported 1,235 cases while Kodagu and Chamarajanagar detected 590 and 548 new cases respectively on Saturday. Kodagu had three deaths due to COVID-19 related complications.

Vaccination

Meanwhile, the vaccination for people aged between 18 and 44 years did not take off in Mysuru as expected. Even the symbolic launch as done in Bengaluru was not held here.

However, some people of this age group visited a few vaccination centres here on Saturday unaware that the rollout had been put off over shortage of vaccines and the government’s appeal not to throng the centres on May 1 (Saturday).

A government medical officer, who is looking after vaccination since January this year here, said a few people above 18 years of age did visit his centre seeking the shots. They were told that the rollout had been put off and the government will announce the date of the launch of next phase of vaccination. “They perhaps wanted a first-hand information on the status of vaccination for their age group and hence visited the immunisation site for a clarity,” he said.

The vaccination, however, for 45-plus age group went ahead as usual with over 10,000-plus eligible people vaccinated on Friday in the district.