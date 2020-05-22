142 wards in Bengaluru have no positive cases

Bengaluru

22 May 2020 23:09 IST

55% cases concentrated in three wards

Although Bengaluru has the most number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, more than 71% of the total 198 wards in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits have not reported a single case so far.

As of Friday, 142 of the 198 wards in the city have no case, while 55% of the cases are concentrated in three wards. These were some of the findings of the BBMP COVID-19 war room.

A further analysis of the data shows that 135 wards have only one positive case. while six have reported two cases each. Even among the wards that reported positive cases, only a portion of them have been marked as containment zones after cases were reported.

Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, Special Officer, BBMP COVID-19 war room, said that compared to other metros in India, Bengaluru has a lower incidence of positive cases. “At the war room, we are doing a case-by-case analysis and following up to contain the spread. The civic body has been extremely vigilant in contact tracing, quarantining and ensuring that containment zones are sealed off so that the virus does not spread,” she said.

As on Friday, there are 20 containment zones in the city. As many as 24 others, identified as containment zones, have returned to normal after no new cases were reported in the area.

With 15, the south zone has the most wards with positive cases, while Yelahanka zone has the least [2].

B.H. Anil Kumar, BBMP Commissioner, said that they will analyse the number of samples they have drawn based on the wards. “If the number of tests is less in wards which have reported no cases, we will ramp up the testing,” he added.