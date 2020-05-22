Karnataka

142 wards in Bengaluru have no positive cases

55% cases concentrated in three wards

Although Bengaluru has the most number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, more than 71% of the total 198 wards in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits have not reported a single case so far.

As of Friday, 142 of the 198 wards in the city have no case, while 55% of the cases are concentrated in three wards. These were some of the findings of the BBMP COVID-19 war room.

A further analysis of the data shows that 135 wards have only one positive case. while six have reported two cases each. Even among the wards that reported positive cases, only a portion of them have been marked as containment zones after cases were reported.

Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, Special Officer, BBMP COVID-19 war room, said that compared to other metros in India, Bengaluru has a lower incidence of positive cases. “At the war room, we are doing a case-by-case analysis and following up to contain the spread. The civic body has been extremely vigilant in contact tracing, quarantining and ensuring that containment zones are sealed off so that the virus does not spread,” she said.

As on Friday, there are 20 containment zones in the city. As many as 24 others, identified as containment zones, have returned to normal after no new cases were reported in the area.

With 15, the south zone has the most wards with positive cases, while Yelahanka zone has the least [2].

B.H. Anil Kumar, BBMP Commissioner, said that they will analyse the number of samples they have drawn based on the wards. “If the number of tests is less in wards which have reported no cases, we will ramp up the testing,” he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 12:10:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/142-wards-in-bengaluru-have-no-positive-cases/article31653584.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY