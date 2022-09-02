142 schools, 35 anganwadis damaged in rain

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 142 school buildings and 35 buildings housing anganwadi centres, besides 25 primary health centres (PHCs) were damaged so far in this year’s rains in Kodagu.

The estimated loss due to damage to school buildings is around ₹4.42 crore. In case of anganwadi centres, the loss is estimated at ₹88.5 lakh.

The loss caused due to damage to primary health centres is around ₹81 lakh.