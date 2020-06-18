1,413 students abstain from PU exam in Mysuru

As many as 1,413 students abstained from the second PU English paper examination in Mysuru district on Thursday. Out of 31,542 students who had registered, 30,129 wrote the paper.

The last paper of the second PU exam, which was earlier scheduled in March, was deferred to Thursday in view of the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

This was the first major exam after the lockdown curbs were eased. The crucial SSLC examination had been scheduled from June 25. The government was closely watching the outcome of the English examination to make any changes, if necessary, to the arrangements for the safety of students in view of spike in cases.

“A majority of students wrote the exam which was successfully conducted. There was no inconvenience whatsoever to students,” said Geetha, Deputy Director, PU Board, Mysuru.

She told The Hindu that 11 students, who had body temperature during thermal screening, wrote in a separate room in JSS College, Nanjangud. Four students from a containment zone in K.R. Nagar sat separately in two centres.

Ms. Geetha said almost all students had come wearing face masks; the colleges arranged masks for those who had not come wearing them. “Whatever safety guidelines were recommended to us had been fully complied with in all exam centres,” she said.

One of the reasons cited for 1,400-plus students abstaining was the chance given to write the exam in July. This will be considered as the first attempt.

Some parents took objection to lack of arrangements for the entry of students into the exam centre with social distancing at Government Maharani’s PU College here on Thursday morning. This was resolved after the college authorities intervened and ensured students’ safety.