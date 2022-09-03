14,000 hectares of standing crops damaged owing to excess rainfall

Staff Reporter Yadgir
September 03, 2022 19:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The farmers in Yadgir district have suffered crop loss owing to excess rainfall in July and August.

According to sources, in July, the district received 220.01 mm rainfall against the normal 120.8 mm. In August, the district received 243 mm rainfall against of the normal rainfall of 136.60 mm.

A few days before the onset of monsoon, the district received a good spell of rain and as a result of this, farmers in a few parts where the rain was sufficient for agriculture activities have sown green gram and after arrival of monsoon rains, they have sown cotton and red gram, respectively. But, in July and August and also in two days of September, the district received excess rainfall causing extensive damage to crops as most of the agricultural fields in Arkera (K), Naikal, and several villages in Hunsagi taluk were flooded by river and stream water.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We spent nearly ₹20,000 per acre for sowing seeds, fertilizers and payment to labourers. But, we are unable to get back even half of the expenditure made on one acre,” a farmer said in Naikal village.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Agriculture Department has been conducting survey to assess crop loss. “So far, 14,000 hectares of agriculture fields with cotton, paddy, red gram and green gram have been damaged. The further process to send the report to the government is on,” sources in the department said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app