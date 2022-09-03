14,000 hectares of standing crops damaged owing to excess rainfall

The farmers in Yadgir district have suffered crop loss owing to excess rainfall in July and August.

According to sources, in July, the district received 220.01 mm rainfall against the normal 120.8 mm. In August, the district received 243 mm rainfall against of the normal rainfall of 136.60 mm.

A few days before the onset of monsoon, the district received a good spell of rain and as a result of this, farmers in a few parts where the rain was sufficient for agriculture activities have sown green gram and after arrival of monsoon rains, they have sown cotton and red gram, respectively. But, in July and August and also in two days of September, the district received excess rainfall causing extensive damage to crops as most of the agricultural fields in Arkera (K), Naikal, and several villages in Hunsagi taluk were flooded by river and stream water.

“We spent nearly ₹20,000 per acre for sowing seeds, fertilizers and payment to labourers. But, we are unable to get back even half of the expenditure made on one acre,” a farmer said in Naikal village.

The Agriculture Department has been conducting survey to assess crop loss. “So far, 14,000 hectares of agriculture fields with cotton, paddy, red gram and green gram have been damaged. The further process to send the report to the government is on,” sources in the department said.