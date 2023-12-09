1,400 students to take part in tech fest at KLEIT

December 09, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Around 1,400 engineering students from Karnataka and neighbouring States of Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu will be taking part in the 12th edition of the two-day national level technical fest ‘Advitiya-23’ being organised at KLE Institute of Technology (KLEIT) in Hubballi on December 11 and 12.

Principal of KLEIT Sharad Joshi has said that total cash prizes worth ₹5 lakh would be given away to the winners of various events to be held during the two-day technical fest.

“For the first time during the technical fest, a 24-hour coding hackathon ‘Hack Overflow’ will be held during the tech fest in collaboration with Google Developer Student Club (GDSC)”, Prof. Joshi has said in the release.

During the tech fest, all six departments of KLEIT will be organising five events each. Technical paper presentations, technical quizzes, robot war, technical treasure hunt, Ideathon and others competitions will be held as part of the event. The event is aimed at developing self confidence, creativity and competitive spirit among engineering students.

According to Dean Academics Manju T.M., 1,400 students have already registered for the event and accordingly arrangements have been made for hosting them for two days.

The technical fest will be inaugurated by Professor and Dean (R&D) of IIT Dharwad at 10.30 a.m. on Monday while Director of KLE Society Shankaranna Munavalli will preside over the inaugural session. Chief Research Scientist (Structures), Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru Prof. M.R. Bhat will be the chief guest for the valedictory ceremony and Chairman of KLEIT governing body S.C. Metgud will preside over it.

