ADVERTISEMENT

140-feet giant screen to broadcast launch events

August 24, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

D.K. Shivakumar | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK

The Gruha Lakshmi launch events across the State will be broadcast live on a 140-feet giant screen during the inauguration of the scheme at Maharaja’s College grounds here on August 30.

AICC chief M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, among others, will participate in the event.

The screen will continuously run the events that will be take place simultaneously in around 10,400 venues in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shivakumar told reporters here on Thursday that the launch in Bengaluru would take place in all the BBMP wards.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US