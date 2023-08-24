140-feet giant screen to broadcast launch events

August 24, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Gruha Lakshmi launch events across the State will be broadcast live on a 140-feet giant screen during the inauguration of the scheme at Maharaja’s College grounds here on August 30.

AICC chief M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, among others, will participate in the event.

The screen will continuously run the events that will be take place simultaneously in around 10,400 venues in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shivakumar told reporters here on Thursday that the launch in Bengaluru would take place in all the BBMP wards.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.