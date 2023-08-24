140-feet giant screen to broadcast launch events

August 24, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Gruha Lakshmi launch events across the State will be broadcast live on a 140-feet giant screen during the inauguration of the scheme at Maharaja’s College grounds here on August 30.

AICC chief M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, among others, will participate in the event.

The screen will continuously run the events that will be take place simultaneously in around 10,400 venues in the State.

Mr. Shivakumar told reporters here on Thursday that the launch in Bengaluru would take place in all the BBMP wards.