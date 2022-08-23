140-feet clock tower to come up in Ballari

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
August 23, 2022 19:24 IST

Transport Minister and Ballari in-charge B. Sriramulu discussing the clock tower construction matter with officials at Deputy Commissioner’s office in Ballari on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

Ballari city will soon have another landmark, a 140-feet clock tower at Gadagi Chennappa Circle.

Transport Minister and Ballari in-charge B. Sriramulu held a meeting of senior officers at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Tuesday and directed the officials to speed up the work.

“The project of building a magnificent clock tower has been taken up at a cost of ₹7 crore. The officials should ensure that the project is completed within stipulated time and without compromising in the quality. They should also ensure that the roadside vendors and other public would not be affected due to the construction work,” Mr. Sriramulu said.

G. Somashekhar Reddy, MLA, Ballari Urban Development Authority Chairman P. Palanna, Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati, Superintendent of Police Saidulu Adavath, Additional Deputy Commissioner Manjunath, Corporation Commissioner Rudresh, and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

