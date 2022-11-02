14-year-old raped, murdered in Aland; minor boy arrested as hundreds protest demanding action

The incident highlights the problem of women falling victims while being out to answer nature’s call, with many rural homes still not having toilets, say activists

Activists of various organisations protesting on the main road in Aland, Kalaburgi district, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The incident highlights the problem of women falling victims while being out to answer nature’s call, with many rural homes still not having toilets, say activists

A 14-year-old girl studying in Class IX at a government high school in a village in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district was raped and murdered in a sugarcane field late in the evening in Tuesday, sparking outrage in the region.

By the end of Wednesday, the police arrested a 16-year-old boy, also a resident of the same village, in connection with the case. Hundreds of people from about 12 organisations had protested earlier in the day, blocking Aland main road, demanding action.

At relative’s home

The girl was a native of a village in neighbouring Afzalpur taluk and was staying with her relatives the village in Aland taluk for the last three years as she was studying there. After spending her Deepavali vacation at her native place, she had returned to her relatives’ place on Tuesday.

As per the local people, she went out of the house to answer nature’s call. When she did not return home after hours, her worried relatives and neighbours searched the neighbourhood and found her body in the nearby sugarcane field.

Activists have pointed out that this incident yet again highlights how women often fall victims while being out to answer nature’s call since several rural homes still do not have toilets.

Under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, crores of rupees were misappropriated by the officers to provide toilets to every house in the rural area. “The district was declared open defecation-free on paper. The ground reality, however, is that many homes in villages do not have functional toilets. Some households that were provided with toilets are defunct for various reasons. It is a big scam and the government should order an enquiry into it,” said the State vice-president of Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane.

Superintendent of Police Isha Pant and Additional Superintendent of Police Prasanna Desai visited the place.