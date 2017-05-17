14-year-old boy found murdered

A teenager was found murdered at an isolated spot in K.R. Pet taluk of the district on Tuesday. The police said the victim, identified as L. Shashank, 14, died after poison was forcibly poured down his throat. Strangulation marks were found and there were injuries around his mouth.
On Monday, the victim left school after lunch, but did not return home. A frantic search was carried out till midnight and the police were notified. On Tuesday morning, passers-by noticed the body, the police said.
Shashank’s parents claim that they did not have personal problems with anyone. The police said they will investigate the case from all possible angles.
As the news spread, villagers and Education Department personnel gathered in large numbers at the spot where the body was found.
C.H. Sudheer Kumar Reddy, Superintendent of Police, Mandya, and other officials visited the spot. A team has been formed to trace the murderer, Mr. Reddy said.
