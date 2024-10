14 trains to temporarily have an additional coach each

South Western Railway will temporarily augment additional coaches on 14 trains for the convenience of passengers and to manage extra rush during the festival season, a release said.

Train No 16589 KSR Bengaluru-Sangli Rani Chennamma Daily Express, Train No 20653 KSR Bengaluru-Belagavi Daily Express and Train No 12649 Yesvantpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express will be augmented with one additional AC 3-tier economy coach from October 25 to November 24.

Train No 16590 Sangli-KSR Bengaluru Rani Chennamma Daily Express and Train No 20654 Belagavi-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express will be augmented with one additional AC 3-tier economy coach from October 26 to November 25.

Train No 12650 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Yesvantpur Sampark Kranti Express will be augmented with one additional AC 3-tier economy coach from October 27 to November 28.

Train No 12629 Yesvantpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express will be augmented with one additional AC 3-tier economy coach from October 24 to November 26.

Train No 12630 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Yesvantpur Sampark Kranti Express will be augmented with one additional AC 3-tier economy coach from October 30 to November 29.

Train No 17323 SSS Hubballi-Banaras Weekly Express will be augmented with one additional AC 3-tier coach from October 25 to November 22.

Train No 17324 Banaras-SSS Hubballi Weekly Express will be augmented with one additional AC 3-tier coach from October 27 to November 24.

Train No 22685 Yesvantpur-Chandigarh Bi-weekly Superfast Express will be augmented with one additional sleeper class coach from October 26 to November 23.

Train No 22686 Chandigarh-Yesvantpur Bi-weekly Superfast Express will be augmented with one additional sleeper class coach from October 29 to November 26.

Train No 16541 Yesvantpur-Pandharpur Weekly Express will be augmented with one additional sleeper class coach from October 31 to November 28.

Train No 16542 Pandharpur-Yesvantpur Weekly Express will be augmented with one additional sleeper class coach from November 1 to November 29.

