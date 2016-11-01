14 to be felicitated on Karnataka Rajyotsava

The Hassan District Administration has chosen 14 people, including Prakash Hassan, a photojournalist, to be felicitated on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava on Tuesday.

Mr. Hassan has been contributing photographs to The Hindu for many years. He has been in the field of photojournalism for more than two decades.

A committee constituted by the district administration has selected those deserving the honour on the day.

Other winners

Others selected are Krishna and Rajamudi Gowda (municipal workers), B.T. Manava (theatre), Ramya C.R. (dance), Vikram of Channarayapatna and H.R. Pradeep Kumar (social service), Annajappa Gunjevu (literature), Rashmi K.M (NCC cadet), Purushotham, police Sub-Inspector, Arsikere Rural (Law and Order), Siddalingeshwara, a progressive farmer (Agriculture), Shivakumar H.N., Shanthakumar K.R. (sports) and K.T. Jayashree (women empowerment).

Minister for Sericulture and Animal Husbandry A. Manju, who is also in-charge of Hassan district, will felicitate these individuals at the programme that will be held at district stadium on Tuesday, a release issued by the district administration, stated.